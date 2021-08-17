Gas Turbine Services Market To Witness Growth Owing To Growing Focus On Generating Power Through Cleaner Sources & Reduce The Utilization Of Coal Reserves Till 2023

Market Highlights

Gas turbine Services include maintenance, repair, and overhaul services of gas turbines installed in power generation, oil & gas, and other industries including commercial sector. These turbines are combustion engines that converts natural gas and other liquid fuels to mechanical energy which is used by the generator to produce electrical energy.

The global gas turbine services market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the stringent emission norms for gas turbine and shale gas production boom. According to EIA, the accelerating pace of technological advancement in the oil & gas industry would result in growing per well recoveries and increase in the production of shale gas. As per EIA, the share of natural gas would increase from 34% in 2018 to 39% by 2050 due to growth in drilling activities. Thus, the increase in natural gas production would put downward pressure on natural gas prices which would lead to increased share of electricity generated through natural gas. This would boost the market growth of gas turbine services globally.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7271

Key Players

General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Sulzer (Switzerland), Ansaldo Energia (Italy), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), MAN Diesel & turbo (Germany), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), MTU Aero Engines (Germany), Proenergy Services (US), MJB International (UAE), Shanghai Electric Group (China), and others.

Market Segmentation

The global gas turbine services market has been segmented based on type, service, service provider, end-user, and region.

By Type

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Service

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

By Service Provider

OEM

Non-OEM

By End-User

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Other Industrial

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global gas turbine services market has been segmented into five major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America held the largest market share of the global gas turbine services market in 2017. Large number of ageing gas turbines fleet especially in the US and Canada would drive the market for gas turbine services. Large number of long-term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry would have a positive impact on gas turbines services market in North America.

Browse Complete Gas Turbine Services Market Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gas-turbine-services-market-7271

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

6 Global Gas Turbine Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heavy Duty

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016-2023

6.3 Aeroderivative

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2016-2023

Continue…..

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]