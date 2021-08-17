GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM ANALYTICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
A Geographic Information System (GIS Software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.
Of the major players of Geographic Information Systems, ESRI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. ESRI accounted for 39.39% of the Global Geographic Information Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 23.36 % and 9.42 %, including Hexagon and Pitney Bowes.
In this study, the consumption region of Geographic Information Systems divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Geographic Information Systems accounted for 30.68%. In the Europe 21.30%, In China 21.21 %, In Canada 4.79 %, In Southeast Asia 2.77 %, In India 3.37 %, and in other region 15.88%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.
In the applications, the Government & Utilities segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 85.63 % in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.
In 2018, the global Geographic Information System Analytics market size was 2200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Geographic Information System Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Geographic Information System Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ESRI
Hexagon
Pitney Bowes
SuperMap
Bentley System
GE
GeoStar
Zondy Crber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Utilities
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
