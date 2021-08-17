Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2023

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Research Report 2019

Connected vehicles have direct internet access through either an inbuilt modem or a plug-in modem. Connected cars do a better job of keeping the driver updated about the traffic, accidents, road warnings, and speed limits. In addition, they provide improved convenience and assistance to the drivers. Connected cars witnessed a higher level of innovation in terms of infotainment systems and safety assistance technology.

The global Automotive Cybersecurity market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Cybersecurity volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Cybersecurity market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Argus Cyber Security

HARMAN International

Karamba Security

Symantec

Arilou Cyber Security

ESCRYPT

Honeywell International

RunSafeSecurity

Secunet Security Networks

Vector Informatik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Network

Endpoint

Wireless

Cloud

Segment by Application

Infotainment

Telematics

OBD

Safety

Powertrain

Communication

Others

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Cybersecurity Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Cybersecurity

1.2 Automotive Cybersecurity Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Network

1.2.3 Endpoint

1.2.4 Wireless

1.2.5 Cloud

1.3 Automotive Cybersecurity Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Infotainment

1.3.3 Telematics

1.3.4 OBD

1.3.5 Safety

1.3.6 Powertrain

1.3.7 Communication

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production (2014-2025)

4 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption (2014-2019)

11 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Forecast

11.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

