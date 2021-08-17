Global Brown Sugar Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024
Sugar is just sucrose (C12H22O11), a molecule which occurs naturally in a variety of plants. Brown sugar is a colored refined sugar obtained when controlled amount of molasses are added to the white sugar. The intensity of the color of brown sugar is proportional to the amount of molasses added. Brown sugar has a distinctive taste and flavor due to the presence of minerals which also make it nutritionally superior to white sugar. This property of the brown sugar resulted in the formation of an alternative sugar market for health cautious population.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Light Brown Sugar
- Dark Brown Sugar
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Sudzucker
- Tate and Lyle
- Imperial Sugar
- Nordic Sugar A/S
- CandH Sugar
- American Crystal Sugar
- Cargill
- Domino Sugar
- Taikoo
- Wholesome Sweeteners
- Ganzhiyuan
- Lotus Health Group
Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Bakery
- Beverages
- Confectionery
- Ice Cream and Dairy
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
