In this report, the Global Data Center White Box Server market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Data Center White Box Server market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-data-center-white-box-server-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application



A recent market study published by QY Research consists of a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Data Center White Box Server market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Data Center White Box Server market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.

White box servers are usually purchased in bulk quantities from suppliers called original design manufacturers (ODMs). An ODM typically builds their servers with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components that can be assembled in slightly different ways or upgraded to provide the customer with a degree of system customization. Although it is feasible for an organization to construct and customize a white box server in-house from commercially available retail computer parts, an ODM can manufacture and deliver customized servers faster and perhaps offer warranty protection for parts.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective. This report studies the Data Center White Box Server market.

The report commences with a scope of the global Data Center White Box Server market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Data Center White Box Server market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Data Center White Box Server market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Data Center White Box Server market.

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

QY Research report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Data Center White Box Server market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Data Center White Box Server market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Data Center White Box Server market.

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Data Center White Box Server market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.

QY Research report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Data Center White Box Server market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cloud Service Provider

Telco Service Provider

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Data Center White Box Server market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Data Center White Box Server key manufacturers in this market include:

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-data-center-white-box-server-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-manufacturers-key-regions-types-and-application

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com