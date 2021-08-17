GLOBAL DESKTOP MANAGEMENT AND HELPDESK SERVICES 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market 2019
Description:
Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients.
Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements.
In 2018, the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HP
IBM Corporation
LANDesk
Microsoft
Novell
Altiris
BMC
CA Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Change and Configuration Management
Patch Management
Security Management
Remote Support
Asset Management
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
Financial Industry
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
