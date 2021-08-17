GLOBAL DESKTOP MANAGEMENT AND HELPDESK SERVICES 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients.

Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements.

In 2018, the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HP

IBM Corporation

LANDesk

Microsoft

Novell

Altiris

BMC

CA Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Change and Configuration Management

Patch Management

Security Management

Remote Support

Asset Management

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Financial Industry

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Change and Configuration Management

1.4.3 Patch Management

1.4.4 Security Management

1.4.5 Remote Support

1.4.6 Asset Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT

1.5.3 Financial Industry

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size

2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 HP

12.1.1 HP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.1.4 HP Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 HP Recent Development

12.2 IBM Corporation

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.3 LANDesk

12.3.1 LANDesk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.3.4 LANDesk Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 LANDesk Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Novell

12.5.1 Novell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.5.4 Novell Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Novell Recent Development

12.6 Altiris

12.6.1 Altiris Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.6.4 Altiris Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Altiris Recent Development

12.7 BMC

12.7.1 BMC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.7.4 BMC Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BMC Recent Development

12.8 CA Technologies

12.8.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Introduction

12.8.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

Continued…..

