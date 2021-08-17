Global Employee Engagement Software Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Employee Engagement Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Employee Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Employee Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Teamphoria

Officevibe

Qualtrics

TechnologyAdvice

Gensuite

Quantum Workplace

TemboStatus

Transcend

VibeCatch

MyHub Intranet

Ultimate Software

Ving

Jive Software

WorkTango

Sparble

People Gauge

Jostle

Motivosity

Bloomfire

Key Survey

Pingboard

Vocoli

Zinda

Synergita

Bitrix

KaiNexus

OfficeTimer

Tap My Back

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-based

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Employee Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Employee Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Employee Engagement Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Employee Engagement Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.4.4 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Employee Engagement Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprise

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Employee Engagement Software Market Size

2.2 Employee Engagement Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Employee Engagement Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Employee Engagement Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………………………………

………………………………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Teamphoria

12.1.1 Teamphoria Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.1.4 Teamphoria Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Teamphoria Recent Development

12.2 Officevibe

12.2.1 Officevibe Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.2.4 Officevibe Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Officevibe Recent Development

12.3 Qualtrics

12.3.1 Qualtrics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.3.4 Qualtrics Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Qualtrics Recent Development

12.4 TechnologyAdvice

12.4.1 TechnologyAdvice Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.4.4 TechnologyAdvice Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TechnologyAdvice Recent Development

12.5 Gensuite

12.5.1 Gensuite Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.5.4 Gensuite Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Gensuite Recent Development

12.6 Quantum Workplace

12.6.1 Quantum Workplace Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.6.4 Quantum Workplace Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Quantum Workplace Recent Development

12.7 TemboStatus

12.7.1 TemboStatus Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.7.4 TemboStatus Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TemboStatus Recent Development

12.8 Transcend

12.8.1 Transcend Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.8.4 Transcend Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Transcend Recent Development

12.9 VibeCatch

12.9.1 VibeCatch Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.9.4 VibeCatch Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 VibeCatch Recent Development

12.10 MyHub Intranet

12.10.1 MyHub Intranet Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Employee Engagement Software Introduction

12.10.4 MyHub Intranet Revenue in Employee Engagement Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 MyHub Intranet Recent Development

12.11 Ultimate Software

12.12 Ving

12.13 Jive Software

12.14 WorkTango

12.15 Sparble

12.16 People Gauge

12.17 Jostle

12.18 Motivosity

12.19 Bloomfire

12.20 Key Survey

12.21 Pingboard

12.22 Vocoli

12.23 Zinda

12.24 Synergita

12.25 Bitrix

12.26 KaiNexus

12.27 OfficeTimer

12.28 Tap My Back

……………………………………………….

