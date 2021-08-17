GLOBAL HOME AIR PURIFIERS MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Home Air Purifiers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Home Air Purifiers Market:

Executive Summary

The global Home Air Purifiers market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Air Purifiers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Air Purifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sharp (Japan)

Philips (Netherlands)

Panasonic (Japan)

Daikin (Japan)

Midea (China)

Yadu (China)

Coway (Korea)

Blueair (Sweden)

Electrolux (China)

Whirlpool (US)

Amway (US)

Austin (US)

IQAir (Switzerland)

Boneco (Switzerland)

Samsung (Korea)

Airgle (US)

Broad (China)

Mfresh (China)

Honeywell (US)

3M (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HEPA Technology Air Purifiers

Activated Carbon Technology Air Purifiers

UV Technology Air Purifiers

Negative Ion Air Purifiers

Ozone Air Purifiers

Segment by Application

Residential Apartments

Villas

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Home Air Purifiers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Air Purifiers

1.2 Home Air Purifiers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 HEPA Technology Air Purifiers

1.2.3 Activated Carbon Technology Air Purifiers

1.2.4 UV Technology Air Purifiers

1.2.5 Negative Ion Air Purifiers

1.2.6 Ozone Air Purifiers

1.3 Home Air Purifiers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home Air Purifiers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Apartments

1.3.3 Villas

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Home Air Purifiers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Home Air Purifiers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Home Air Purifiers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Home Air Purifiers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Home Air Purifiers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Home Air Purifiers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Home Air Purifiers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Home Air Purifiers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Air Purifiers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Home Air Purifiers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Home Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Home Air Purifiers Production

3.4.1 North America Home Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Home Air Purifiers Production

3.5.1 Europe Home Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Home Air Purifiers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Home Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Home Air Purifiers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Home Air Purifiers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Home Air Purifiers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Home Air Purifiers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Home Air Purifiers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Home Air Purifiers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Home Air Purifiers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Home Air Purifiers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Home Air Purifiers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Home Air Purifiers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Home Air Purifiers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Home Air Purifiers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Home Air Purifiers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Air Purifiers Business

7.1 Sharp (Japan)

7.1.1 Sharp (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sharp (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Philips (Netherlands)

7.2.1 Philips (Netherlands) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Philips (Netherlands) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Panasonic (Japan)

7.3.1 Panasonic (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Panasonic (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Daikin (Japan)

7.4.1 Daikin (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Daikin (Japan) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Midea (China)

7.5.1 Midea (China) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Midea (China) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yadu (China)

7.6.1 Yadu (China) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yadu (China) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Coway (Korea)

7.7.1 Coway (Korea) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Coway (Korea) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Blueair (Sweden)

7.8.1 Blueair (Sweden) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Blueair (Sweden) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Electrolux (China)

7.9.1 Electrolux (China) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Electrolux (China) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Whirlpool (US)

7.10.1 Whirlpool (US) Home Air Purifiers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Home Air Purifiers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Whirlpool (US) Home Air Purifiers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Amway (US)

7.12 Austin (US)

7.13 IQAir (Switzerland)

7.14 Boneco (Switzerland)

7.15 Samsung (Korea)

7.16 Airgle (US)

7.17 Broad (China)

7.18 Mfresh (China)

7.19 Honeywell (US)

7.20 3M (US)

