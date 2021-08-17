Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Metal 3D printing processes be used to manufacture complex, bespoke parts with geometries that traditional manufacturing methods are unable to produce.

Metal 3D printed parts can be topologically optimized to maximize their performance while minimizing their weight and the total number of components in an assembly.

Metal 3D printed parts have excellent physical properties and the available material range includes difficult to process otherwise materials, such as metal superalloys.

The material and manufacturing costs connected with metal 3D printing is high, so these technologies are not suitable for parts that can be easily manufactured with traditional methods.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the developed countries the metal material based 3D printing industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world large manufacturers are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, they have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and the technical level is in a leading position.

The worldwide market for Metal Material Based 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.3% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Metal Material Based 3D Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sandvik

GKN Hoeganaes

LPW Technology

Carpenter Technology

Erasteel

Arcam AB

Hoganas

HC Starck

AMC Powders

Praxair

Concept Laser

EOS

Jingye Group

Osaka Titanium

Market Segment by Type, covers

Iron-based

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Healthcare

Academic Institutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Material Based 3D Printing product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Material Based 3D Printing, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Material Based 3D Printing in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Material Based 3D Printing in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Metal Material Based 3D Printing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Metal Material Based 3D Printing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Metal Material Based 3D Printing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Material Based 3D Printing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

