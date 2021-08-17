Global Payroll Management Software Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2018, the global Payroll Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Payroll Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADP Workforce
Dayforce
Sage
Xero
Kronos
Gusto
BambooHR
Zenefits
Epicor
Namely
PeopleSoft
AccountEdge
Paychex Payroll
Intuit Payroll
Paylocity
SurePayroll
SmartHR
Ultimate Software
Justworks
Lenvica Payroll
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
Cloud-hosted
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Medium-sized Businesses
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payroll Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payroll Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
