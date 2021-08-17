Global Power Over Ethernet Device Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Power Over Ethernet Device Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) describes any of several standardized or ad-hoc systems which pass electrical power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electrical power to devices such as wireless access points or IP cameras. Unlike standards such as Universal Serial Bus which also power devices over the data cables, PoE allows long cable lengths. Power may be carried on the same conductors as the data, or it may be carried on dedicated conductors in the same cable.

PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.

When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.

Scope of the Report:

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 40.31% in 2012 and 41.08% in 2016 with a CAGR of 2.21%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 20.34% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 35.51% market share of the Power Over Ethernet Device revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Cisco, Avaya and HP. They respectively with global production market share as 17.35%, 12.72% and 5.44% in 2016.

The global Power Over Ethernet Device market is valued at 2370 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2680 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Power Over Ethernet Device.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Power Over Ethernet Device market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power Over Ethernet Device market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/588641

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei and ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Over Ethernet Switch

Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Power-Over-Ethernet-Device-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Power Over Ethernet Device market.

Chapter 1, to describe Power Over Ethernet Device Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Over Ethernet Device, with sales, revenue, and price of Power Over Ethernet Device, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Over Ethernet Device, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Power Over Ethernet Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Over Ethernet Device sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/588641

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook