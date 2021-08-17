Global Pregnancy Testing market 2027: Geographic Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Manufacturers Details and Future Growth Forecast

Pregnancy Testing market 2027

Pregnancy testing kits are used for early detection of pregnancy. Home pregnancy tests are simple and easy to use, inexpensive and provide accurate results within minutes. Most of the pregnancy tests are being taken in the home provides. The resulting accuracy is up to 97% to 99% when they are used as per the instructions. Urine pregnancy kit will be used for the detection of HCG hormone, a hormone which is only produced in the body of the pregnant woman. HCG production will be increased in initial days of the pregnancy which will be getting doubled for every 2-3 days in blood. Presence of HCG above a specific range will confirm pregnancy.

Market Dynamics: Pregnancy Testing Market

Growing awareness regarding the availability of pregnancy test kits and utilization of the self-detection pregnancy kits and benefits has expected to create demand for pregnancy test kits. Moreover, a rise in disposable income, increased healthcare expenditure, adoption of technological advancements to detect pregnancy are few factors enables stimulate the market. However, price sensitivity of pregnancy detection kits is making unaffordable for the women in underdeveloped and developing regions. Lack of technical expertise in a woman is major restraints of the market.

Pregnancy Testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, silage crop, formulation, application, and region

Key player’s profiles in the global Pregnancy Testing market include:

Procter & Gamble Co (U.S.).

Alere Inc. (U.S.)

Church & Dwight (U.S.)

Germaine Laboratories (U.S.)

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Piramal Enterprises (India)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

DCC plc (Ireland)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Prestige Brands Holdings (U.S.)

Kent Pharmaceuticals (UK)

and Quidel Corporation (U.S.).

Market Scope: Pregnancy Testing Market

Based on product, the pregnancy testing market is segmented as

Pregnancy rapid test kits

Line indicator devices

Digital devices

Fertility rapid test

Based on test type, the Global pregnancy testing market is segmented as

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) test

Human chorionic gonadotropin hormone blood test

Urine test

Luteinizing hormone (LH) test

Based on distribution channel, pregnancy testing market is segmented as

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Gynaecology clinics

Hypermarkets or supermarkets

Key Features of the Report:

A surge in the number of unintended pregnancies increased awareness among women is expected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market players. According to World Health Organization statistics, in 2015 over 40% of the pregnancy cases which are reporting every year are unintended & about 10% of the pregnancy cases were of teenage. A rise in the number of unintended pregnancies is expected to create demand for pregnancy test kits. Moreover, increasing promotional campaigns undertaken by the manufacturers like celebrity endorsing in order to influence the rural people about utilization of the pregnancy detection devices is expected to bolster pregnancy testing market growth. The market is growing due to reasons like 99% accuracy rate in identifying HCG levels from the day of an expected period of the women. Manufacturers are focussing on the new product launches, market expansions, mergers, acquisitions and collaborations which are also showing positive influence on the growth of the market.

On the basis of geographical regions, Global Pregnancy Testing Market is segmented into five key regions as Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate pregnancy testing market owing to high healthcare expenditure and awareness programmes by companies for effective usage of pregnancy test kits. Europe is expected to expand at robust growth rate owing to the high adaptation of the digital pregnancy detecting kits along with the increasing disposable incomes. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show a significant growth owing to the increasing adaptation of pregnancy testing kits in the rural areas. Latin America is also emerging as a significant market owing to the growing awareness regarding benefits of the early pregnancy detection and affordability of pregnancy detection kits.

