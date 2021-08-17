Global Soil Water Moisture Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Soil Water Moisture Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Soil Water Moisture Sensors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A soil water moisture sensor is an electronic device used for detecting the moisture or water content in the soil. The demand for water moisture sensor is flourishing worldwide for diversified applications, such as conservation of water resources, prevention of soil degradation, and wetland detection. A soil moisture sensor mainly uses two components: potentiometer for adjustment of sensitivity and LEDs for display.

QY Research report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt and South Africa), and South America (Brazil and others).

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soil Water Potential

Volumetric

If you need an understanding of plant-available water, plant water stress, or water movement (if water will move and where it will go), a water potential soil sensor is required in addition to a soil moisture sensor. Water potential is a measure of the energy state of the water in the soil, or in other words, how tightly water is bound to soil surfaces. This tension determines whether or not water is available for uptake by roots and provides a range that tells whether or not water will be available for plant growth. In addition, water always moves from a high water potential to a low water potential, thus researchers can use water potential to understand and predict the dynamics of water movement.

If you want to measure the rise and fall of the amount (or percentage) of water in the soil, you will need a water content sensor (soil moisture sensor). Soil is made up of water, air, minerals, organic matter, and sometimes ice. As a component, water makes up a percentage of the total. To directly measure soil water content, you can calculate the percentage on a mass basis (gravimetric water content) by comparing the amount of water, as a mass, to the total mass of everything else. However, since this method is labor-intensive, most researchers use soil moisture sensors to make an automated volume-based measurement called volumetric water content (VWC). Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensor are primarily used for measuring the water content of the soil referencing with dielectric constant, electrical resistance or interaction with neutrons. These devices enable the users to make a reliable and accurate soil moisture measurements, thus making it ideal for applications related to soil science, environmental science, agricultural science, horticulture, biology, botany, and others.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Agriculture

Landscaping

Residential

Forestry

Sports Turf

Construction and Mining

Research

Others

The Toro Company

Rainbird

Campbell Scientific

Meter Group

Gardena (Husqvarna)

Davis Instruments

Vernier

IMKO (Endress+Hauser)

Dynamax

Irrometer

Delta-T Devices

Stevens Water

Vegetronix

Acclima

