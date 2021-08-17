Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Solar Encapsulation Materials Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Solar encapsulation materials are encapsulant sheets that protect the solar cell to ensure its performance and reliability. Solar encapsulation materials should be stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposure. They should also be able to provide good optical and electrical transmissivity.

Scope of the Report:

As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production.

The technical barrier of making high-quality solar encapsulation materials is high, and the market concentration degree is also relatively high. Major companies in solar encapsulation materials market include First, STR, Bridgestone and MITSUI. Those four players occupied 69.51% of the global production in 2016.

With the fast improvement of PV module industry, the consumption of solar encapsulation materials is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Solar encapsulation materials industry will increase in a huge growth space.

The worldwide market for Solar Encapsulation Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2024, from 1630 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Solar Encapsulation Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

First

Sveck

STR

MITSUI

Bridgestone

TPI All Seasons

Akcome

Hiuv

Changzhou Bbetterfilm

JGP Energy

3M

SKC

Lucent

Market Segment by Type, covers

EVA Sheet

PVB Sheet

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Photovoltaic Module

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Encapsulation Materials product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Encapsulation Materials, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Encapsulation Materials in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Encapsulation Materials in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Solar Encapsulation Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Solar Encapsulation Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Solar Encapsulation Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Encapsulation Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

