Global Tissue Banking Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Tissue Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tissue Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
Tissue banks facilitate the collection and banking of freshly-frozen tissue specimens. These tissues play a vital role in research into diseases and disorders, and general healthcare.
Tissue banking market is mainly driven by increasing awareness for blood and tissue donation. On an average 22 people die each day while waiting for organ transplantation and every 10 minutes someone is added to the waiting list for organ transplantation. Moreover, increasing chronic diseases, the government initiative, and improvement of health care facilities influence the growth of tissue banking market. However, bioethical issues and cost of tissue preservation are responsible for restraining the growth of tissue banking market. Nevertheless, untapped market and new advanced techniques for tissue banking are likely to open new opportunities for the tissue banking market in the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Tissue Banking market size was 3350 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7080 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher
Brooks Automation
Worthington Industries
Custom Biogenic Systems
Panasonic Healthcare
BioLife Solutions
Merck & Co., Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
Hamilton Bonaduz
Beckman Coulter
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cardiovascular Tissue
Lung Tissue
Kidney Tissue
Pancreas Tissue
Liver Tissue
Eye Tissue
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Tissue Banks
Research and Academics Institutes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tissue Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tissue Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
