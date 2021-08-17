Global Transfusion Technology Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
In terms of end-user, the global transfusion technology market has been classified into hospitals, blood banks and others. The blood banks segment is expected to dominate the global transfusion technology market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Transfusion Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transfusion Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Haemonetics
Medtronic
GE Healthcare
Asahi Kasei Medical
Terumo BCT
B. Braun Melsungen
Fresenius Kabi
LivaNova
Kawasumi Laboratories
Lmb Technologie GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instruments
Disposables & Consumables
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Blood Banks
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transfusion Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transfusion Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
