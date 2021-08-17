High Brightness LED Market Development Strategy 2019

High Brightness LED Market synopsis

Global High Brightness LED market is expected to grow from USD 17.67 billion in 2017 to USD 23.32 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.73% during the forecast period.

High brightness light emitting diodes, also known as HBLEDs are light emitting diodes that generate over 50 lumens output while consuming power of more than 1 watt. These are increasingly finding lighting application owing to the high light output that they provide in comparison to traditional LED lumineers.

The growing need for energy efficient lighting solutions and proliferation in the usage of the LED in backlighting, illumination, automotive, mobiles, and signs & signals has led to growing adoption of high brightness LED’s. Benefits such as longer life span, dimmability, and effective large screen backlighting boost the demand of high brightness LED.

High brightness LED market, by application, is segmented into automotive lighting, general lighting, LCD backlighting, mobile, signals & signage, and others. The general lighting segment dominates the High brightness LED market during the forecast period owing to the large-scale replacement of traditional luminaires for the indoor and outdoor lighting. Furthermore, the reduction in the overall cost of HB LED lights has led to rise in adoption of then same by general public.

The key players operating in the high brightness LED market are Epistar Corporation (Taiwan), Cree, Inc. (US), Lumileds Holding B.V. (Netherland), Moritex Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Seoul semiconductor (South Korea), Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany), American Bright Optoelectronics Corps (US), Nichia Corporation (Japan), and Toyoda Gosei (Japan). These players are largely investing in inorganic growth strategies such as partnership, agreement, and acquisition to strengthen their position in the high brightness LED market. For instance, in 2018, Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH and Nichia Corporation furthered the patent cross license agreement that covers nearly 7000 new patent application and 2000 granted patents for LED lighting for automotive, general lighting, LCD backlights, display, medical and industrial applications among others.

High Brightness LED Market Key players

High Brightness LED Market Segmentation

High Brightness LED market is segmented based on application and region.

Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive lighting, general lighting, LCD backlighting, mobile, signals & signage, others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional analysis

The global market for high brightness LED is estimated to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of high brightness LED market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the high brightness LED market from 2018 to 2023 owing to growing market for Television, tablets, PCs, and mobile devices that use HB LED. Furthermore, there is high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise. The region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

High Brightness LED Market Competitive Analysis

The high brightness LED market has witnessed the high demand from energy conservation projects being implemented globally and green construction. The key growth strategies adopted by market players improve their position and excel in the global HB LED market are product launch, partnership, agreement, and acquisition. For instance, in 2017, Cree Inc. formed a joint venture with San’an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. to make high-performing and mid-power lighting class LED products.

High Brightness LED Market Regional Analysis

Intended Audience

LED manufacturers

Sapphire makers

Display panel manufacturers

Brand customers/OEMs/ODMs

OSAT and foundries

Display-related service providers

Display-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Government bodies such as regulatory authorities and policy-makers

Venture capitalists, financial and strategic investors, and start-ups

Semiconductor component suppliers

Distributors and sales firms of display panels and devices

End users of display devices

Research institutes, organizations, and consulting companies

