Hub Motor Market for EVs – Commercial Vehicles Drives Demands

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Hub Motor Market for EVs – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global hub motor market for EVs is anticipated to surpass US$ 1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 50% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for light weighting of electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for hub motors of EVs. Integration of hub motors in a battery electric vehicle (BEV) eliminates the usage of various components such as engine, transmission box, intake manifold, drive shafts, tail pipes, and fuel tank. Hub motors help increase room space and offset the weight of electric batteries, thereby improving stability.

Automakers are investing significantly to develop electric vehicles due to increasingly stringent emission norms and rising consumer demands. Volkswagen is set to launch 20 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2020. Hub motors are robust and provide independent drive force to each wheel, thus improving safety with optimal torque distribution. Improvement of charging infrastructure is expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles, thus driving the hub motor market for EVs.

Mostly electric cars are always driven by transmission system and motor; however, currently, for EVs, hub motor is gaining popularity, as it is enhances the driving experience by delivering more power. Since is power transmitted directly from the motor to the wheel of the vehicle, it also reduces the distance of transmission, thereby boosting the motor efficiency. This is projected to augment the hub motor market for EVs during the forecast period.

Furthermore, hub motor for EVs enables independent driving and braking, enhances vehicle performance, and improves durability, function, reliability, and efficiency of the electric vehicle. This is likely to propel the hub motor market for EVs during the forecast period.

However, increasing government regulation and policies regarding transportation exhaust, which accounts for a prominent share of global emission, can be curtail through electric vehicles, especially public transportation in urban areas. This is projected to boost the adoption of hub motor, since electric buses are generally equipped with hub motor.

Despite numerous advantages of hub motor, the established transmission system market for passenger electric cars and light commercial vehicles poses a major challenge to the adoption of hub motor for EVs. Moreover, hub motor adds weight to the wheel of the vehicle, which results in unsprung mass, thereby making the vehicle ride handling complex and vehicle ride bumpier.