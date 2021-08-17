Human Insulin Market Sparkling Growth Rate, Success To Milestone, Analysis and Forecasts by 2021

The modern human insulin segment has the largest market share in the global human insulin market is estimated to be the largest market during the forecasted period.

Market Research Future (MRFR) postulates that the global human insulin market is slated to register 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). The augmenting prevalence of diabetes mellitus is highly favoring the market at a global level. Human insulin is referred to as synthetic insulin which is generally manufactured in the laboratories by developing insulin protein with E. coli bacteria. Insulin helps to regulate carbohydrate and fat metabolism in the body. The products available in the human insulin market are delivery devices and HI drugs.

Human Insulin Market Segmentation:

The human insulin market has been segmented on the basis of indication, type, application, and end-users.

By mode of type, the human insulin market has been segmented into devices and accessories.

By mode of methods, the global human insulin market has been segmented into modern human insulin and traditional human insulin.

By mode of application, the global human insulin market has been segmented into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Among these, type 2 diabetes is predicted to occupy the largest market share owing to its increasing prevalence across the globe.

By mode of end-users, the global human insulin market has been segmented into forensic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others.

Human Insulin Market Key Players

The prominent players operating in the human insulin market are ADOCIA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Biocon Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Julphar.

Human Insulin Market Regional Analysis

North America and EU regions are dominating the market over a period of time while, Asia is the fastest growing region for Human insulin Market in coming years

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and increasing R&D investment for more effective insulin are driving the growth of the human insulin market in North America. Diabetes has become one of the major public health problems in North America, due to increasing number of geriatric population and rising prevalence of obesity.

Diabetes is the major public health threat for the world. Prevalence of Type 2 diabetes is increasing rapidly in Asia-Pacific. According to a study conducted by National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2012, approximately 60% of Asian population was suffering from diabetes. China is expected to have highest prevalence rate of diabetes, followed by India, due to rise in industrialization, urbanization and westernization.

