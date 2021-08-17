Hydroponics Substrate Market: used in the hydroponic system in order to anchor the roots of a plant

Hydroponic substrates are used in the hydroponic system in order to anchor the roots of a plant. Hydroponic substrates are various types of soilless growth media. In hydroponics system, no soil is used and the plants are supported by hydroponics substrates which provide roots a point at which they can attach, helps to have better aeration and retain moisture. In a hydroponic system, plants are grown directly in a water based, nutrient enriched solution. Hydroponics substrates are mainly used in the agriculture and gardening sectors. The hydroponic substrates which are commonly in use have the properties such as affordability, easy availability, chemical inertness etc. Some of the commonly used growing substrates include rockwool, perlite, vermiculite, and clay pellets. Hydroponics substrates helps the root system support the weight of the plant and holds the moisture and oxygen that the roots need.

Increasing demand from the agriculture sector is considered as one of the strongest drivers of global hydroponics substrates market. The consumers’ shift towards health consciousness and demand for crop yield is another key factor which propels the growth of global hydroponics substrates market. The new trends of home decoration and gardening are expected to be key drivers of the hydroponics substrates market. Key features of hydroponics substrates such as cost effectiveness, easy availability and efficient applicability in the ebb and flow systems are considered to spur the hydroponics substrates market in the coming years. The recent advancements in bionanotechnology and introduction advanced substrate materials have opened new avenues for global hydroponics substrates market.

Based on the product, the global hydroponic substrates market can be classified as rockwool, perlite, vermiculite, and clay pellets. Rockwool is one of the commonly used in hydroponics. Perlite is mainly composed of minerals that are subjected to very high heat which then get expanded and becomes very light. Rockwool and perlite are frequently used and coco-fiber and cocochips are newly introduced. Another hydroponic substrate known as growstone are made from the recycled glass. In terms of growing media, global hydroponic substrates market can be categorized into drip systems, NFT systems, Ebb-Flow systems, water culture systems, aeroponic systems. Based on application, hydroponics substrate market can be classified as agriculture, home & gardening, and biotechnology. Drip systems are fairly easy to control moisture in.

The global hydroponics substrate market expanded at a decent pace in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the hydroponics substrate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is one of the key regions of the hydroponics substrate market in terms of consumption. Hydroponics substrate is relatively new and active research on hydroponics substrates is taking place in the developed regions such as Europe and North America. Growing demand for healthy diet that include vegetable and fruits propels the growth of hydroponics substrates market in these regions.The entire hydroponic system is expensive, though the substrates are cost effective. Advancements made in the science and technology in the Asia Pacific region is expected to create a growth platform for the hydroponics substrate market. The hydroponics substrate market is expected to be less attractive in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Moderate degree of competition exists in the hydroponics substrate market. CANNA, Grodan Rockwool and Malaysia hydroponics are some of the manufacturers of global hydroponics substrate market