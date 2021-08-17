Increase in awareness about personal hygiene and consumer expenditure is expected to drive the global Sodium Pyrithione Market – 2026

Sodium pyrithione, also known as omadine sodium, is an organosulfur compound with the molecular formula C5H4NNaOS. It is the sodium salt form of pyrithione, a fungistatic and antimicrobial derivative of aspergillic acid. Pyrithione sodium appears to interfere with membrane transport, leading to loss of metabolic control. Sodium pyrithione is a broad spectrum antimicrobial, which inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi in household and industrial products such as shampoos, hair care, laundry, surface cleaning, pesticides, and textile & leather treatment. Sodium pyrithione is used as a broad spectrum biocide especially against fungi and gram positive and gram negative bacteria in metal working fluids, rubber & paint, and cosmetics industries. At room temperature in the dark, sodium pyrithione is stable in the pH range 4.5 to 9.5. At 100°C it is stable for at least 120 hours, at 150°C 29 % of the substance has decomposed within 48 hours.

In terms of application, the global sodium pyrithione market can be segmented into personal care industry, rubber industry, metal working fluids industry, and paints industry. The personal care industry segment dominated the market in 2017. Sodium pyrithione is utilized in the personal care industry to manufacture shampoos and hair care products. Metal working fluids industry was the next major segment. Sodium pyrithione is antimicrobial active, for the use in the metalworking industry. Sodium pyrithione has increased efficacy against various microorganisms found in metalworking fluid systems. In addition to its anticipated antifungal performance, sodium pyrithione also exhibits antibacterial efficacy. Sodium Pyrithione is used as an antimicrobial agent in adhesives and in components of adhesives in paper towels for use in contact with aqueous and fatty foods.

Sodium pyrithione can effectively inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi in a wide variety of household products in areas such laundry care, surface cleaning and aircare. Sodium pyrithione is primarily used in personal care products as an antimicrobial agent. Therefore, increase in awareness about personal hygiene and consumer expenditure is expected to drive the global sodium pyrithione market. Sodium pyrithione is toxic, and hence personal protective equipment (PPE) and engineering control equipment (chemical resistant gloves) are required in its manufacture. Availability of various substitutes such as zinc pyrithione acts as a restraint of the global sodium pyrithione market.

Global Sodium Pyrithione Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sodium pyrithione market include Lonza, Sorachim SA, Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kylin Chemicals Co., Ltd.