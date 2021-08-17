Industrial Power Turbine Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.

Owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies such as India and China, the demand for industrial turbines is likely to accelerate in the region during the forecasted period.

The global Industrial Power Turbine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ansaldo Energia

BHEL

GE

Siemens

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Peter Brotherhood

Doosan Skoda Power

Elliott Group

Harbin Electric Machinery

Dongfang Electric

This report focuses on Industrial Power Turbine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Power Turbine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Drive

Indirect Drive

Segment by Application

Power and Utility

Engineering

Others

Release ID: 488181