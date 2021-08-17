Industrial Robots Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2025

Industrial Robots Market – 2019

Driven by continuous installation increase in automotive manufacture, electrical and electronics industry, as well as fast growing applications in other industrial production, global annual demand for industrial robots is expected to reach 553,000 units in 2020 to set up a new history high. Consequently, the operational stock of industrial robots is forecast to grow at a 2015-2020 CAGR of 12.3%, which will increase the industrial robots in use from 1.658 million units in 2015 to a new peak total of 2.96 million units by 2020.

Global Industrial Robots Market – Analysis and Outlook to 2020 examines the worldwide market of industrial robotics and autonomous machines through a comprehensive review and analysis of information sources. After reviewing market environments in the world, this report provides qualitative analysis of market forces, quantitative studies of worldwide industrial robots market by application and industrial sector, and in-depth research of global geographic markets. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2012-2020 period.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A activities and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

Worldwide industrial robot markets by application compose of robotic manufacturing solutions in Automotive Industry, Electrical and Electronics Industry, Basic Metal & Machinery, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, and other industrial sectors. Automotive and electrical and electronics manufacture have been so far attracting the majority of new installations while applications in other industrial manufactures are gearing up.

Geographic sub-markets include regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world, with 15 country-based markets analyzed in detail for market overview, industry landscape, and developing trends. Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market in global industrial robots sector in terms of sales volume as well as total revenue, followed by European market and North America region. APAC also holds the strongest growth potential for the future industrial robots market with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the driving engines for the growth.

Robot density in automotive industry and non-automotive industries, and industrial robot density in key economic markets (on country basis) are compared and analyzed. The market data and forecast trends are highlighted by 6 tables and 44 figures. The global leading providers of industrial robots in 2015 are listed and profiled.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Industrial Robots market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2015–2016

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Major Growth Drivers

3.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.3 Emerging Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.5 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.6 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Global Industrial Robot Market by Application

4.1 Applications of Industrial Robots by Job Type

4.2 Applications of Industrial Robots by Industrial Sector

4.2.1 Automotive Industry

4.2.2 Electrical and Electronics Industry

4.2.3 Basic Metal & Machinery

4.2.4 Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals

4.2.5 Food & Beverage

4.2.6 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

4.2.7 Industrial Robots in Other Industrial Sectors

5 Global Industrial Robot Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Overview of Global Industrial Robot Market 2012-2020

5.2 North America Industrial Robot Market 2012-2020

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S. Market

5.2.3 Canadian Market

5.3 European Industrial Robot Market 2012-2020

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 Italy

5.3.4 Spain

5.3.5 France

5.3.6 UK

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots Market 2012-2020

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan Market

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 South Korea

5.4.5 Taiwan

5.4.6 Thailand

5.4.7 India

5.4.8 Other Asia-Pacific Region

5.5 Latin America Industrial Robots Market 2012-2020

5.5.1 Overview of Latin America Market

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.4 Rest of Latin America

5.6 Industrial Robots Market in Rest of World 2012-2020

5.7 Relative Availability of Industrial Robots by Country 2013-2014

6 Manufacturing Landscape of Industrial Robots

6.1 Overview of Global Industrial Robot Manufacture

6.2 Company Profiles

Continued …

