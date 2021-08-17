Internet of Things Platform Industry 2023: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- AWS IoT Core, Accenture, Atos Codex, Azure IoT Suite, Cisco Kinetic, Delphi XE8 and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Internet of Things Platform Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Internet of Things Platform Market



The global internet of things platform market to grow from USD 1794.53 million in 2016 to USD 16578.66 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37.39%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the internet of things platform market include the scalability and flexibility due to high adoption of cloud based paas and iot enabled paas business application. Moreover, a vision for real world deployment of the technologies and advanced data analytics and data processing technology are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However security and privacy concern, and compatibility and interoperability may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the abstraction based approach to break down complexities and inconsistencies, open source framework to address interoperability, and iot gateway. The possible challenges for the market growth are connectivity, compatibility and longevity, and iot standardization and implementation. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global internet of things platform market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global internet of things platform market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report features a competitive scenario of the internet of things platform market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are AWS IoT Core, Accenture Internet of Things, Atos Codex, Azure IoT Suite, Cisco Kinetic, Delphi XE8, GE Digital, IBM MQ, Microsoft IoT Central, and Oracle Internet of Things.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of internet of things platform market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the internet of things platform market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of internet of things platform market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

The internet of things platform market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global internet of things platform market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

> Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the internet of things platform market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

> Evaluate the key vendors in the internet of things platform market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

> Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the internet of things platform market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Keyword Market, by Industry

6. Global Keyword Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix



