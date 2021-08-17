Jellies and Gummies Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption Forecasts to 2024

There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin.

Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

Scope of the Report:

The companies are caring more about their marketing channel, such as using both online and offline channel to prompt their products. What’s more, they are building the steady relationship with the distributors and meanwhile, searching for new channels, especially to the emerging market.

The worldwide market for Jellies and Gummies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Jellies and Gummies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haribo

MEDERER

Albanese

Giant Gummy Bears

Perfetti Van Melle

Arcor

Hershey

Yupi

Goody Good Stuff

Jelly Belly

HSU FU CHI

Guanshengyuan

Yake

Wowo Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Jellies and Gummies

Functional Jellies and Gummies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Aged Under 14

Consumer Aged 15 to 31

Consumer Aged 31 and older

