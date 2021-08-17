Klebsiella Testing Market 2025: Top Key Players Miacom Diagnostics GmbH, Abcam plc.

Klebsiella is a genus of gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria. Klebsiella bacterial species can be found anywhere in nature such as, soil, water, plant, animal, insects and humans. Klebsiella normally lives inside human intestine but it does not cause any disease in intestine. Klebsiella cause a range of illness to the human body including, pneumonia, wound infection, surgical site infection, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection and meningitis. Symptoms of klebsiella depends on infection location. But some of the common symptoms include, fever, flu symptoms, breathing issues and cough. Various species of klebsiella genus includes, K. granulomatis, K. oxytoca, K. pneumoniae, K. terrigena and K. variicola.

Klebsiella Testing Market: Drivers and Restraint

Klebsiella testing market is expected to be driven by increasing incidence of klebsiella bacterial infections. As, this bacteria is an opportunistic organism and can infect people with weakened immune system. These people includes diabetic patients, alcoholics, those using catheter tube, antibiotics for long time and ventilators. Increasing prevalence of conditions that are responsible for weakening of immune system are expected to fuel the growth of the klebsiella testing market.

Klebsiella Testing Market: Segmentation

The global klebsiella testing market can be segmented on the basis of sample type, test type, end user and region.

On the basis of sample type, the global klebsiella testing market can be segmented as:

Blood

Mucus

Urine

Other

On the basis of test type, the global klebsiella testing market can be segmented into:

Laboratory Test

Imaging Test

Other

On the basis of end user, the global klebsiella testing market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other

Klebsiella Testing Market: Overview

The global klebsiella testing market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Owning the increasing incidence of various immune system weakening conditions. Use of antibiotic for a loner period, catheter tube use and diabetic patients are also at the increased risk of developing klebsiella. Increasing risk of klebsiella infection is expected to the drive the growth of the market. Advancement in the technology and precise diagnosis is also expected to fuel the growth of the klebsiella testing market. Some other factors that are contributing to the growth of klebsiella testing market includes, increasing awareness among patients, reimbursement of diagnostic test and focus on restricting fungal infection. Blood and urine sample segment is expected to dominate the klebsiella testing market over the forecast period. As these are most effective methods for klebsiella testing. Diagnostic laboratories end user segment is dominating the klebsiella testing market and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period.

Klebsiella Testing Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global klebsiella testing market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global klebsiella testing market and is expected to continue to dominate the klebsiella testing market over the forecast period. Better healthcare infrastructure, high awareness and reimbursement of diagnostic test are expected be the factors for the growth klebsiella testing market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for the klebsiella testing. Presence of large patient pool, increasing life style disease and improving focus on diagnostic of the infection or condition prior to treatment introduction. Asia Pacific provide a huge market potential for klebsiella testing.

Klebsiella Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global klebsiella testing are, Charles River Laboratories, HiMedia Laboratories, Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Bio SB, Miacom Diagnostics GmbH, Abcam plc. EastCoast Bio., and Medical Diagnostic Laboratories LLC. Major focus of these companies are on the development of test kits that can provide rapid response for the klebsiella testing.