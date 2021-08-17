Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor drug, which prevents the stomach from producing gastric acid to facilitate treatment of various gastric disorders. Proton pump inhibitors work on the mechanism of action, where these act by inhibiting the proton pump, which is the pivotal area for secretion of H+ ions in the gastric lumen.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lansoprazole-market.html

Proton pump inhibitors form a covalent bond with proton pump, deactivating it, leading to lack of H+ ions secretion in the gastric lumen, thereby inhibiting the production of gastric acid. Lansoprazole is different from other drug classes available for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease such as antacids, which act by neutralizing the acid secreted in the stomach. Lansoprazole acts on this mechanism to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is characterized by the backward flow of gastric acid from the stomach, leading to symptoms such as heartburn and acidity. The products are available as prescription brands and over-the-counter drugs (OTC) in various forms.

The global lansoprazole market is primarily driven by increase in incidence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and other gastric diseases. Rise in demand for proton pump inhibitors and ongoing clinical trials for the evaluation of new formulations of lansoprazole aimed at increasing the efficiency of the drug are the other factors expected to drive the global lansoprazole market during the forecast period. However, new drug classes being introduced in the market for the treatment of gastric diseases such as H2 blockers, antacids, and others, and increase in patient preference for these drug classes that offer immediate relief from gastroesophageal reflux disease are expected to restrain the global lansoprazole market during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37778

The global lansoprazole market can be segmented based on route of administration, mode of action, distribution channel, and region. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be bifurcated into oral and intravenous. The oral segment dominated the global lansoprazole market in 2016 owing to higher preference for capsule formulations by patients suffering from mild to moderate gastroespophageal reflux disease, low cost of oral capsules, and increase in number of manufacturers in the global market offering lansoprazole in capsule formulations. Based on mode of action, the global lansoprazole market can be categorized into immediate release and sustained release. The immediate release segment dominated the global lansoprazole market in 2016 due to rise in incidence of acute gastroesophageal reflux disease and low cost of the drugs. However, rise in prescription base for sustained release lansoprazole along with increase in number of manufacturers offering products in this segment is expected to drive the sustained release segment during the forecast period. In terms of distribution channel, the global lansoprazole market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies & drug stores. The retail pharmacies & drug stores segment dominated the market in 2016, owing to increase in number of over-the-counter brands of lansoprazole and ease of access of patients toward retail pharmacies for treatment of mild to moderate gastroesophageal reflux diseases (GERD).

The global lansoprazole market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016 due to increase in incidence of GERD in the U.S. and higher demand for sustained release proton pump inhibitor drugs in the region. According to the World Gastroenterology Organisation, in 2015, prevalence of GERD ranged from 2.5% to 6.6% in Eastern Asia and 13.8% to 25.8% in North America.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=37778

Key players operating in the global lansoprazole market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Perrigo Company plc, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.