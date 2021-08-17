Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market Professional Survey Report 2014-2020

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Adhesives and Sealants Market – Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020”, the Latin America adhesives market was valued at USD 163.9 million in 2013 and is estimated to reach USD 253 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2014 and 2020. The Latin America sealants market was valued at USD 56.4 million in 2013 and is likely to reach USD 83.6 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2014 and 2020.

Economic growth and government expenditure on infrastructure development in emerging economies such as Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina are likely to boost the market for adhesives and sealants during the forecast period. However, the volatility in raw material prices coupled with environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic (petroleum-based) adhesives and sealants could to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. In order to reduce the reliance on synthetic adhesives and sealants, major manufacturers such as The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel and Danimer Scientific LLC among others have been shifting their focus towards developing bio-based adhesives and sealants over the past few years.

Acrylic and polyvinyl acetate (PVA) based adhesives together accounted for more than 40% of the total Latin America adhesives market for building and construction in 2013. These adhesives find wide applications in the construction industry for roofing, paneling, laminates, structural as well as non-structural assemblies among others. Owing to its fast setting properties, acrylic-based adhesives are anticipated to be the fastest growing market and are likely to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.3% between 2014 and 2020. The sealants market was dominated by acrylic-based sealants and accounted for over 20% of the total regional demand in 2013. Growing construction activities, mainly in Brazil and Argentina, are expected to fuel the market for sealants in Latin America over the forecast period.

Water proofing systems emerged as the largest consumer of adhesives as well as sealants in the Latin America building and construction market in 2013. It is also expected to be the fastest growing market for both adhesives and sealants over the forecast period. Growing foreign investments into Brazil have spurred the growth in infrastructure development in the Latin American countries. Brazil hosted FIFA World Cup 2014 and is scheduled to host the Olympics in 2016. These global sporting events are likely to ensure continuous demand for sealants from the construction industry in Brazil.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3025

Brazil dominated the adhesives and the sealants market with majority shares in the Latin America market in 2013. Along with being the largest market, Brazil is also expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing infrastructure activities. Other Latin American countries such as Mexico and Argentina are expected to witness moderate growth rate in the near future.

Some of the key manufacturers of adhesives and sealants include 3M Company, Henkel AG., H.B Fuller Company, BASF SE, Bostik SA, UNISEAL Inc., Ellsworth Adhesives and Dow Chemical Company among others.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/