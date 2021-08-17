Learning Management System Industry 2023: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Adobe Captive Learning Management, Cornerstone Learning Suite, Edmodo, Google Classroom, IBM Kenexa LMS and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Learning Management System Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Learning Management System Market



The global learning management system market to grow from USD 4970.53 million in 2016 to USD 21732.63 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.46%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the learning management system market include the byod trend and increasing mobile penetration and horizontal growth/cross sectional knowledge. Moreover, increased penetration of internet and digital learning and laws and regulations to address the issues of employee training and certification are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However lack of customization and in-home content authoring feasibility options for end-users, and integration complexity with end user systems may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the mobile learning and gamification, integration with social media, and cloud-based deployment of lms. The possible challenges for the market growth are customized courses and training programs, and limited after-sales support. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global learning management system market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global learning management system market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2719088-global-learning-management-system-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles

The report features a competitive scenario of the learning management system market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are Adobe Captive Learning Management, Cornerstone Learning Suite, Edmodo, Google Classroom, IBM Kenexa LMS on Cloud, Litmos Learning Management, Moodle, SAP Enterprise Learning software, Saba Cloud Learning Management, and Talent cloud LMS.



Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of learning management system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the learning management system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of learning management system market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

The learning management system market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global learning management system market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

> Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the learning management system market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

> Evaluate the key vendors in the learning management system market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

> Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the learning management system market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Learning Management System Market, by Industry

6. Global Learning Management System Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2719088-global-learning-management-system-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)