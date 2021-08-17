Lecture Capture System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

Lecture capture is defined as capturing of some or all elements of a live lecture in digital format. Lecture capture systems are becoming gradually popular in the field of higher education. A lecture capture system comprises of a suite of software applications that have specifications for preferred hardware. The hardware consists of items such as a microphone and a camera, which are easily available in classrooms. For instance, the Panopto suite includes CourseCast Recorder, CourseCast Editor, and CourseCast Server. These applications are integrated with audiovisual hardware to capture a lecture. Recordings can be watched in formats that are compatible with MP3 players and portable video devices or on the web.

Use of lecture capture systems boosts the current instructional activities, whether they are in face-to-face, fully online, or blended learning environments. These systems work particularly well in areas where learners benefit from repetitive viewing of content, when complex data is discussed or formulas are written on a board. This is expected to drive the demand for lecture capture system market during the forecast period. In addition, the video part of a lecture capture system permits students to examine steps of a demonstrated procedure or focus on significant actions in a science experiment. Despite the increasing popularity, a very few institutes of higher education worldwide have adopted comprehensive lecture capture systems. A majority of instructors willing to use the lecture capture technology need to have their own devices such as camera and microphone and do the capture by themselves. This is expected to hamper the lecture capture system market during the forecast period.

The global lecture capture system market can be segmented based on component, service, deployment, end-user, and geography. In terms of component, the lecture capture system market can be classified into hardware and software. The software segment is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for lecture capture system market among students. In addition, the increasing demand for distance learning courses across universities is expected to drive the market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of service, the market can be segmented into integration, maintenance and training services.

Based on deployment, the lecture capture system market can be divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to high scalability, significant operational efficiency, flexibility, and low cost of cloud-based lecture capture systems. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into corporate and educational institutions. The educational institutions segment can be sub-divided into K-12 and higher education. The corporate segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast during period, as recorded lectures are mostly used in corporate companies for the training purpose. Use of lecture capture system also lowers the overall training cost incurred for the organization.