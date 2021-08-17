LIFE SCIENCE TOOLS AND REAGENTS MARKET REPORT BY APPLICATION, BY END-USER ,SIZE, SHARE, TREND AND SEGMENT FORECASTS 2019 TO 2025
Life science refers to a branch of science that studies organisms and microorganisms. It is an umbrella term of wide range of fields such as cell biology, biotechnology, genetics, molecular biology, biomedicine, and biochemistry.
In 2018, the global Life Science Tools and Reagents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Life Science Tools and Reagents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Science Tools and Reagents development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott Laboratories
Abcam
BD Biosciences
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Benitec
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cell Sciences
Cell Signaling Technology
Cepheid Inc.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
Echelon Biosciences Inc.
Emd Millipore
Enzo Biochem
High Throughput Genomics Inc.
Illumina Inc.
Lifesensors Inc.
Lonza Group AG
Luminex Corp.
Stemgent
Sysmex-Partec Gmbh
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Trilink Biotechnologies
Tocris Bioscience (Bio-Techne)
Vitro Diagnostics Inc.
Waters Corp.
Xenotech Llc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tools
Reagents
Market segment by Application, split into
Proteomics
Cell biology research
Epigenetics
Metabolomics
Bioinformatics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Life Science Tools and Reagents Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Tools
1.4.3 Reagents
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Life Science Tools and Reagents Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Proteomics
1.5.3 Cell biology research
1.5.4 Epigenetics
1.5.5 Metabolomics
1.5.6 Bioinformatics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
