Lower Limb Ulcer Treatment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2025

Lower limb ulcer is the most prevalent ulcer type among all chronic wounds, which impose significantly large economic burden in every country. Treatment of lower limb ulcer is regulated with guidelines within each country, including guidelines from assessment of leg to the final stages of wound management. The important aspects of treatment of lower limb ulcers include periwound protection, frequency of dressing changes, exudate management, and debridement. Rising incidence rate of lower limb ulcer has intensified the need for dressings that offer faster and efficient wound management and healing. The lower limb ulcer treatment market is witnessing unprecedented dynamics in terms of changing government guidelines, establishment of reimbursement, and increasing awareness about treatment and diagnosis to reduce the economic burden.

The global lower limb ulcer treatment market is characterized by the trend of continuous innovations in the treatment approach of lower limb ulcers. The different innovations in the lower limb ulcer therapies include, but are not limited to, estrogen treatment, combination compression therapy, cold skin therapy, etc. The significant unmet clinical needs in the global market present significant opportunities for emerging players. Increasing treatment cost for chronic wounds, rising awareness about availability of advanced products in the market, growing adoption of active therapies and silver absorbent dressings for wound treatment, significant emphasis on infection management of lower limb ulcers are the factors driving the market. However, limited profit margins in some regions due to regulatory policies and market entry barriers are likely to act as restraints of the market.

The global lower limb ulcer treatment market can be categorized based on ulcer type, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of ulcer type, the market can be divided into arterial leg ulcer, venous leg ulcer, and others. Venous leg ulcer is among the most prevalent type of lower limb ulcer. However, a significant number of people have arterial insufficiency. Arterial leg ulcers occur due to inadequate blood supply to the skin, which may be caused by atherosclerosis Based on product type, the market can be segmented into moist dressings, antimicrobial dressings, and active therapies.

The moist dressings segment can be sub-divided into film dressings, hydrofiber dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, foam dressings, and collagen dressings. The antimicrobial dressings segment can be bifurcated into silver dressings and non-silver dressings. The active therapies segment can be classified into artificial skin and skin substitutes, and growth factors. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, long-term care centers, skilled nursing facilities, and ambulatory care centers.

In terms of region, the global lower limb ulcer treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth due to large patient pool for long term chronic pathologies, increasing investment in outpatient settings, and rising treatment compliance. North America, followed by Europe, is likely to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The market in these two regions is characterized by increasing innovations in advanced treatment, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising population aged above 65 years as a percentage of the overall population. Superior technological innovations in wound management for lower limb ulcers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in the near future.

Key players operating in the global lower limb ulcer treatment market include 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BSN medical GMBH, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic, Ferris Mfg. Corp., Beiersdorf AG, and Cardinal Health among others.

