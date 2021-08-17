METAL COATINGS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

Metal coating refers to the coating layer prepared by thermal spraying with metal as the coating material.

The global Metal Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metal Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metal Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG INDUSTRIES

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzonobel

The Valspar

BASF

DuPont

Kansai Paint

The Beckers

The Sherwin-Williams

Wacker Chemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Coating

Powder Coating

Segment by Application

Construction

Automobile

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Household Appliances

Other

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3780344-global-metal-coatings-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Metal Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Coatings

1.2 Metal Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liquid Coating

1.2.3 Powder Coating

1.3 Metal Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Metal Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Household Appliances

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Metal Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Metal Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Metal Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global Metal Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Metal Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Metal Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Metal Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Metal Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metal Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Metal Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Metal Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Metal Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Metal Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Metal Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Metal Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Metal Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Metal Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Metal Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Metal Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Metal Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Metal Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Metal Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Metal Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Metal Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Metal Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Metal Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Metal Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Metal Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Metal Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Metal Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Metal Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Metal Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Coatings Business

7.1 PPG INDUSTRIES

7.1.1 PPG INDUSTRIES Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG INDUSTRIES Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Axalta Coating Systems

7.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Akzonobel

7.3.1 Akzonobel Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Akzonobel Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Valspar

7.4.1 The Valspar Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Valspar Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 DuPont

7.6.1 DuPont Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 DuPont Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kansai Paint

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 The Beckers

7.8.1 The Beckers Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 The Beckers Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 The Sherwin-Williams

7.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Wacker Chemie

7.10.1 Wacker Chemie Metal Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Metal Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Wacker Chemie Metal Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3780344-global-metal-coatings-market-research-report-2019

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com