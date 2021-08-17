Micro Balances Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Micro Balances are high-performance instruments which are capable of measuring accurate and precise readings of small masses of million parts of the gram. Micro balances are extremely sensitive balances that can determine weight of delicate and minute objects. Also, these are gaining traction in the market as these are fast and provide precise results as compared to other balances and scales available in the market. These are used for determination of weight of powder, volatile chemicals, tissues, and delicate substances. Micro Balances play a significant role in clinical research. Minor variation in weight can cause a big difference. For ensuring that the product is meeting the desired standards, the micro balances are used in quality assurance laboratories, and product testing departments.

Due to increasing demand for advanced micro balances, the manufacturers of the laboratory balances are continuously concentrating on upgrading the least count, resolution, and the speed of the micro balances.

Micro Balances Market: Dynamics

Drivers

Continuous development and investments across R&D laboratories is one of the key factors driving the growth of micro balances market. Along with that, the increasing investments in the laboratory equipments is also creating the potential growth in the market.

Manufacturers in the micro balances market are focusing on introducing micro balances with upgraded features to meet specific requirements of varied end users. Now a days, various pharmaceutical and chemical companies are rapidly adopting balances which can weigh the samples with high precision and are user friendly.

For example, in 2018, Metter Toledo (US based manufacturer of scales and analytical instruments), has launched XPE- micro analytical balances with capacity 50 gram to 1 micro gram, with customized controls, and the passwords.

Nowadays, various laboratories and research organizations are using and adopting innovative laboratory system for fast and smooth laboratory processes is boosting the micro balances market globally.

Challenges

The key restraints hampering the growth of micro balances in the market is that the humidity and the environmental conditions can cause the variation in the readings. Along with that, the micro balances are very sensitive to dust, thermal fluctuations, and air currents, which hinders the growth of micro balances market. To deal with such issues, the micro balances should be placed in the enclosure or hood.

Micro Balances Market: Segmentation

The micro balances market has been segmented on the basis of equipment type, testing samples, end use and region.

Segmentation on the Basis of Equipment Type:

Micro analytical balances

Semi micro balances

Ultra micro balances

Segmentation on the Basis of Testing Samples:

Tissues

Powder

Chemicals

Volatile substances

Segmentation on the Basis of End Use:

Chemical industries

Healthcare & life sciences

Pharmaceutical industries

Research and development centers

Educational institutes

Government agencies

Micro Balances Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global micro balances market are Humboldt Scientific, Bonso Electronics International Inc., Sartorius AG, A&D Company Ltd, METLER TOLEDO International Inc., Kern & Sohn GmbH, Adam Equipment Co., Gram Precision S.L, PCE Holding GmbH Co. Kg, RADWAG Balances and Scales, Avery Weigh – Tronix LLC, Essae Group Inc., Scientech, Inc.,

Micro Balances Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, most important economies of the government such as, United States, Germany, Japan, and China are capturing the large market segment in the micro balances market. Due to the fast growth in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical sector, owing to a rise in the adoption of micro balances in several laboratories. Growing concerns of technological improvements in various countries such as Australia, India are significantly driving the growth of the micro balances market in the region.

Also, in Europe it is expected to observe growth in the micro balances Market, due to growing government funds in laboratories and R & D departments. The market in Asia pacific is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to many forward steps taken by the governments in development actions in the sector of clinical research and laboratories, is driving the growth of the micro balances market.