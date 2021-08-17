Motorsports Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Red Bull Racing, Citroen, Hendrick Motorsports and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Motorsports Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Motorsports Market



The global Motorsports market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Motorsports volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorsports market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ferrari

McLaren

Mercedes-Benz

Red Bull Racing

Citroen

Hendrick Motorsports

Joe Gibbs Racing

Lancia Delta

Lotus F1

Roush Fenway Racing

Team Penske

Toyota

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Venue Racing

Non-Venue Racing

Segment by Application

F1

NASCAR

WRC

Other



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Motorsports Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Motorsports

1.2 Motorsports Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Motorsports Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Venue Racing

1.2.3 Non-Venue Racing

1.3 Motorsports Segment by Application

1.3.1 Motorsports Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 F1

1.3.3 NASCAR

1.3.4 WRC

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Motorsports Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Motorsports Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Motorsports Market Size

1.4.1 Global Motorsports Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Motorsports Production (2014-2025)



