Opportunities for the Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market to reach Blatant Growth in Coming years by 2026

Growing Demand for Enhanced Anti-Aging Ingredients in Natural and Organic Cosmetics

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers detailed insights into the global cosmetic shea butter market, in its upcoming outlook titled, ‘Cosmetic shea butter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026‘. The global cosmetic shea butter market is projected to register a relatively high CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value during the period of forecast, due to various factors influencing the market, regarding which, TMR offers detailed insights.

Asia Pacific to Witness Predominant Growth in the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Being a developing economy with a higher population of health-conscious consumers, and with increased purchasing power for natural cosmetics, Asia Pacific holds a substantial compound annual growth rate in the global cosmetic shea butter market, due to increasing consumption of color cosmetics and factors such as favorable government policies regarding trade. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific would witness a substantial growth rate in the cosmetic shea butter market, accounting for 5.2% during the forecast period.

High Propensity for Unrefined Cosmetic Shea Butter

On the basis of grade, the Grade A (unrefined) cosmetic shea butter segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for chemical-free cosmetic products over the years has increased the market penetration of unrefined cosmetic shea butter. As a chemical-free ingredient, unrefined cosmetic shea butter has significant demand among natural and organic cosmetic manufacturers.

Public-Private Partnerships are Gaining Traction among Cosmetic Product Developers

Promotional support from non-profit organizations such as the Global Shea Alliance and International Cocoa Organization have increased mutual partnerships between various manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, and regional distributors of cosmetic shea butter across the world, thereby corroborating the supply chain of cosmetic shea butter. The Global Shea Alliance (GSA) associates 450 active market participants of shea butter, covering around 33 countries at present, which is expected to promote the well-defined trade of cosmetic shea butter during the forecast period.

Growing Opportunities for Cosmetic Shea Butter in Cosmeceuticals

As an excellent cosmetic ingredient and cost-effective emollient, cosmetic shea butter has high demand in the cosmeceutical industry. High miscibility with non-polar and moderate-polar drugs enables the application of shea butter in cosmetic as well as pharmaceutical industries. In addition, shea butter is cost-effective in comparison with other carrier drugs that are used in dermal care products.

This report covers the recent trends driving each segment, and offers both, qualitative and quantitative analysis and insights of the potential of the cosmetic shea butter market in specific regions. According to market attractiveness, Europe and Asia Pacific are relatively more attractive regions in the cosmetic shea butter market. Based on grade, the cosmetic shea butter market is segmented as grade A (unrefined), grade B (refined), and grade C (highly unrefined). Based on nature, the cosmetic shea butter market is segmented as conventional and organic. Based on end use, the cosmetic shea butter market is segmented as lotions & creams, lip balms & lipsticks, sun care, soaps & toiletries, cleansers, shampoos & conditioners, and others.

Cosmetic Shea butter Market: Competition Dashboard

TMR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global cosmetic shea butter market, such as Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant AG, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Agrobotanicals, LLC, Sophim S.A., AOS Products Private Limited, The Savannah Fruits Company, Ojoba Collective, The HallStar Company, and others, to provide a wider view of the cosmetic shea butter market around the world.

Cosmetic Shea butter Market: Key Insights

Key global manufacturers and product developers are processing cosmetic shea butter in user-friendly forms, such as organic unrefined cosmetic shea butter, natural cosmetic shea butter, and others. Cosmetic shea butter is also blended with other herbal ingredients to provide additional benefits to consumers. Product developers and manufacturers are planning to incorporate cosmetic shea butter in other personal care products due to the increasing demand for natural products.