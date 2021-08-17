Out of Home Tea Market Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts 2019 To 2024

The worldwide market for Out of Home Tea is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2023, from million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Out of Home Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever Group

Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Associated British Foods

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

The Republic of Tea

Tenfu Corporation

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Bettys and Taylors Group Limited

Kusmi Tea

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

Starbucks Corporation

Costa Ltd

Nestle S.A.

The Coca Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Matcha Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

Cafe/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Out of Home Tea Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Black Tea

1.2.2 Green Tea

1.2.3 Herbal Tea

1.2.4 Matcha Tea

1.2.5 Oolong Tea

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Quick Service Restaurants

1.3.2 Restaurants

1.3.3 Bars & Pubs

1.3.4 Hotels

1.3.5 Cafe/Coffee Shop Chains

1.3.6 Work Places

1.3.7 Outdoor

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Unilever Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Unilever Group Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Tata Global Beverages Ltd

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tata Global Beverages Ltd Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Associated British Foods

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Associated British Foods Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Celestial Seasonings, Inc. Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 The Republic of Tea

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 The Republic of Tea Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Tenfu Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Tenfu Corporation Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Peet’s Coffee & Tea

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Out of Home Tea Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Peet’s Coffee & Tea Out of Home Tea Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

