Overview of Automated Dairy Management Systems Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2025

This comprehensive Automated Dairy Management Systems Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The global Automated Dairy Management Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Automated Dairy Management Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Dairy Management Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally,

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Delaval (Sweden)

GEA (Germany)

Afimilk (Israel)

BouMatic (US)

Fullwood (UK)

Dairy Master (Ireland)

Lely (Netherlands)

SCR (Israel)

Sum-It Computer Systems (UK)

VAS (US)

Segment by Type

Milk management systems

Reproductive health management systems

Feeding/Nutrition management systems

Cattle management systems

Herd disease management systems

Segment by Application

Milk harvesting

Feeding

Breeding

Cow comfort and heat stress management

Calf management

Health management

Other

