Personal Protective Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Personal Protective Equipment market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The Personal Protective Equipment is equipment that protect the user against health or safety risks at work. The safety measures is segmented that includes safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear and safety harnesses. The competitive landscape for the PPE industry will be very different by 2023, and will be driven by innovation, disruptive business models, and advent of smart and wearable PPE products transforming the workplace to a connected domain and enhancing worker safety and productivity.

Construction is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment, due to the increasing consumer spending and new construction projects in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. In addition, the increasing use of personal protective equipment by workers in bridge erection, residential construction, roadway paving, demolitions, and excavations is also driving this end-use industry.

The study indicates that the safety gloves has dominated the global PPE demand which has accounted for over 26% of total revenue in 2016. While smart glove are recent trends in various companies. An increasing number of hand cuts, arm injuries, and abrasions in the workplace may be attributed to the high demand of this segment.

Major Key Players

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada),

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium),

MSA Safety Inc. (U.S.),

Radians, Inc. (U.S.),

3M Company (U.S.),

Ansell Limited (U.S.),

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (U.S.), E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (U.S.), Carl Zeiss AG. (Germany), and others.

According to MRFR, The Personal Protective Equipment Market is growing rapidly over 6.2% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD $~ 53.14 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Diverse products are bound to increase the demand levels of the industry which will lead to speedy growth in the market. The industry is upholding the growth potential of the market through constant ongoing course advances and supporting financial flexibility to spend in the finest strategies when they arise. Due to the lucrative potential of this market, the contenders in the industry are aiming to grow their market portion to a by the usage of major assets to allow growth transformations which will be good for the long run transformation of the sector. This outlook is favorable for the volume driven growth of the sector.

Regional Analysis:

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. The personal protective equipment market in the North America region accounts for the largest market share in the global personal protective equipment market owing to the high use of protective gears in rapidly growing construction industry in this region.

The Europe region is projecting significant growth in the global personal protective equipment market owing to the strict regulatory framework imposed by the government for improvement in workspace safety measures. The personal protective equipment market in the Asia Pacific region is growing at a noteworthy pace owing to the increasing workers’ safety awareness in various industrial sectors in this region.

Segmentation:

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, safety products and end-users. Based on type, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into respiratory protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, eye & face protection, hands & arm protection, head protection, protective communications, fall management equipment, protective eyewear, and others.

Based on safety products, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into oxygen mask, safety helmets, gloves, eye protection, high-visibility clothing, safety footwear, and others. Based on end-users, the personal protective equipment market is segmented into aeronautics and aerospace, manufacturing, construction, machinery and electronics, chemical and synthetics, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, food and beverages, and others.

