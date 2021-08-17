Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Report To Impressive Growth, Production, Sales Area, Gross Margin, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2025
Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market – 2018
Description :
In 2018, the global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
Insperity
TriNet
Paychex
TEL Staffing & HR
Oasis Outsourcing
Ahead Human Resources
Group Management Services (GMS)
Alcott HR
Total HR
Algentis
CoAdvantage
FrankCrum
Premier Employer Services
XcelHR
Abel
AccessPoint
Acadia HR
Emplicity
Employer Solutions Group
Human Capital
Justworks
OneSource Business Solutions
Pinnacle PEO
Synergy HR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Businesses
Midsized Businesses
Large Businesses
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Online
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small Businesses
1.5.3 Midsized Businesses
1.5.4 Large Businesses
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Size
2.2 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
12.1.1 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.1.4 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Recent Development
12.2 Insperity
12.2.1 Insperity Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.2.4 Insperity Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Insperity Recent Development
12.3 TriNet
12.3.1 TriNet Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.3.4 TriNet Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 TriNet Recent Development
12.4 Paychex
12.4.1 Paychex Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.4.4 Paychex Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Paychex Recent Development
12.5 TEL Staffing & HR
12.5.1 TEL Staffing & HR Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.5.4 TEL Staffing & HR Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 TEL Staffing & HR Recent Development
12.6 Oasis Outsourcing
12.6.1 Oasis Outsourcing Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.6.4 Oasis Outsourcing Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oasis Outsourcing Recent Development
12.7 Ahead Human Resources
12.7.1 Ahead Human Resources Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.7.4 Ahead Human Resources Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Ahead Human Resources Recent Development
12.8 Group Management Services (GMS)
12.8.1 Group Management Services (GMS) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.8.4 Group Management Services (GMS) Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Group Management Services (GMS) Recent Development
12.9 Alcott HR
12.9.1 Alcott HR Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.9.4 Alcott HR Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Alcott HR Recent Development
12.10 Total HR
12.10.1 Total HR Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Introduction
12.10.4 Total HR Revenue in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Total HR Recent Development
12.11 Algentis
12.12 CoAdvantage
12.13 FrankCrum
12.14 Premier Employer Services
12.15 XcelHR
12.16 Abel
12.17 AccessPoint
12.18 Acadia HR
12.19 Emplicity
12.20 Employer Solutions Group
12.21 Human Capital
12.22 Justworks
12.23 OneSource Business Solutions
12.24 Pinnacle PEO
12.25 Synergy HR
Continued …
