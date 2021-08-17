Pulp and Paper Chemical Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Paper chemicals designate a group of chemicals that modify the properties of paper. These chemicals can be used to alter the paper in many ways,luding changing its color and brightness, or byreasing its strength and resistance to water.
In 2017, in the United States, about 69 % of paper products used were made from recycled paper.
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3772537-global-pulp-and-paper-chemical-market-research-report-2019
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
DuPont
AkzoNobel
Kemira
Imerys
The global Pulp and Paper Chemical market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pulp and Paper Chemical volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pulp and Paper Chemical market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Binders
Bleachingents
Fillers
Pulping
Sizing
Others
Segment by Application
Newsprint
Packaging and Industrial Papers
Printing and Writing Papers
Pulp Mills and Deinking Plants
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pulp and Paper Chemical
1.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Binders
1.2.3 Bleachingents
1.2.4 Fillers
1.2.5 Pulping
1.2.6 Sizing
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Pulp and Paper Chemical Segment by Application
1.3.1 Pulp and Paper Chemical Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Newsprint
1.3.3 Packaging and Industrial Papers
1.3.4 Printing and Writing Papers
1.3.5 Pulp Mills and Deinking Plants
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Market Size
1.5.1 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Pulp and Paper Chemical Production (2014-2025)
…………..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pulp and Paper Chemical Business
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 BASF Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 BASF Pulp and Paper Chemical Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 DuPont
7.2.1 DuPont Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 DuPont Pulp and Paper Chemical Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 AkzoNobel
7.3.1 AkzoNobel Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 AkzoNobel Pulp and Paper Chemical Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Kemira
7.4.1 Kemira Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Kemira Pulp and Paper Chemical Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Imerys
7.5.1 Imerys Pulp and Paper Chemical Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Pulp and Paper Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Imerys Pulp and Paper Chemical Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3772537-global-pulp-and-paper-chemical-market-research-report-2019
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)