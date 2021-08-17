Rising Demand for Anti-fouling Coatings is Anticipated to Propel the Demand for Copper Pyrithione Market | 2026

Pyrithione is an organic chemical that is used in various forms as an industrial biocide. Pyrithione is also known as 2-pyridinethiol-1-oxide, 1-Hydroxy-2-pyridinethione, 2-mercaptopyridine-N-oxide, pyridinethione-N-oxide, pyridine-2-thione-N-oxide, 2-pyridinethione, pyridinethione, or PT. It is known for its fungicidal and bactericidal properties. It has been predominantly employed as an antifouling agent in marine ships for several decades. Several metal compounds of pyrithione are used as a biocide, of which two are most commonly used: zinc pyrithione and copper pyrithione. Copper pyrithione is relatively more toxic and hence, it is largely used in industrial applications. One of the key uses of copper pyrithione is its application as a biocide in marine paints to prevent accumulation of marine flora and fauna on ship hulls. Copper pyrithione is also employed in anti-fouling paints. Mostly, it is used as a co-biocide (or booster biocide) along with another biocide such as zinc pyrithione.

Global Copper Pyrithione Market: Drivers

Anti-fouling coatings is a leading product type of marine coatings across the world. These coatings protect marine vessels and ships from fouling organisms and slime. Copper pyrithione is the active ingredient of these coatings. Thus, the rising demand for anti-fouling coatings is anticipated to propel the demand for copper pyrithione across the globe in the near future. Dry-docking activities are also on the rise, which is likely to boost the demand for anti-fouling coatings and thereby, for copper pyrithione.

Major companies manufacturing anti-fouling coating systems are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, and Sherwin-Williams Company. All of these use copper pyrithione as a co-biocide in their products. On the other hand, the development of foul-release coatings, which are biocide-free, is gaining momentum in the marine coatings industry. These systems are rapidly replacing anti-fouling systems. The development and use of foul-release coating systems is expected to hamper the demand for copper pyrithione in the next few years. Furthermore, higher toxicity of copper pyrithione compared to other pyrithiones is also expected to hamper the demand for copper pyrithione for use in drugs and cosmetics in the next few years.

Global Copper Pyrithione Market: Key Segments

Based on form, the copper pyrithione market can be classified into powder and liquid/solution. Both powder and liquid forms are used in paints and coatings, especially anti-fouling coating systems. Based on application, the market can be segmented into marine paints, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, industrial, and others. Copper pyrithione is significantly applied in marine paints and coating systems as a biocide.

Based on geography, the global copper pyrithione market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a major region for copper pyrithione market, followed by North America. Rapid growth of the ship-building industry in China, South Korea, and countries in Southeast Asia has resulted in high demand for marine coatings and thereby driving copper pyrithione market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, Europe is a rapidly expanding market for copper pyrithione, as it is one of the major manufacturers of marine coating systems. However, regulations imposed on use of toxic chemicals such as copper pyrithione in Europe are projected to restrain the copper pyrithione market in the region during the forecast period. The U.S. accounts for a key share of the copper pyrithione market in North America. China, South Korea, ASEAN, and Japan are among the leading contributors to the copper pyrithione market in Asia Pacific.

Global Copper Pyrithione Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global copper pyrithione market are Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co.Ltd., Kumar Organics Limited, etc.