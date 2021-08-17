Robust Growth Prospects Estimated for Probiotics Market; Global Revenue to Reach beyond US$ 12 Billion by 2026 End

As an impact of busy, modern lifestyle, the consumption of healthy food among humans has been limited, and at times, individuals disturb the delicate balance of the body’s intestinal flora, which can cause occasional gastrointestinal discomfort, and infection in other body parts. Therefore, a healthy balance of intestinal flora and infection control can be supported through the consumption of food or food supplement products that contain friendly live bacteria cultures, commonly referred to as ‘probiotics’. Probiotics are live micro-organisms, when administered in adequate amount confer a health benefit on the host”, is the standard definition provided by the Food and Agriculture Association (FAO) of the United Nations. These friendly and live bacteria, when administered to and/or consumed by humans in the non-food form, are referred to as ‘probiotic supplements’, which are generally available either in the form of tablets, capsules, powder, liquid, chewables, and others.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=386

The global revenue generated from Probiotics market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 6,762.2 Mn by the end of 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Global Probiotics market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 12,753.4 Mn by the end of 2026.

Market Taxonomy on the Basis of Form, Packaging Type, & Distribution Channel

By form, the Probiotics market is segmented into dry and liquid. The dry segment is further sub-segmented as tablets/ caplets, capsules, powder/ granules and chewables. The dry segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to the availability of larger product variants coupled increasing product offerings in powder/granule format.

On the basis of packaging type, the Probiotics market can be segmented into blisters, bottles, containers, sachets, stick packs, droppers and others. Among all these segment the containers segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 24.7% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. However the bottle segment is expected to register comparatively largest CAGR growth of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the Probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drugstores, specialty stores and online sales.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Probiotics market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Nestlé S.A., DowDuPont Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Probiotics International Limited, Lallemand Inc. Pfizer Inc., PharmaCare Laboratories, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Group, SymbioPharm GmbH and others.