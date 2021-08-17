Sebacic Acid Market 2019 Global Share, Top 5 Manufacturers Survey by Size, Promising Growth Factors, Business Boosting Strategies and Competitive Landscape till 2023

Sebacic Acid, a naturally occurring dicarboxylic acid is generally available in powdered crystal or white flake form. Sebacic acid and its derivatives like azelaic acid and others are derived from the castor oil using the adipic acid method. Versatile Sebacic Acid is non-hazardous and offers various advantageous properties to the product such as adaptability and hydrophobicity which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Sebacic Acid is used in numerous industrial application areas such as manufacturing of plasticizers, lubricants, hydraulic fluids, cosmetics, and candles among others. Out of these aircraft lubricant manufacturing is a key application area of Sebacic Acid, where it is used in the synthesis of polyamide alkyl resins. Other key areas of application of sebacic acid could be as an intermediate in the manufacturing of paint & coating materials, antiseptics, and aromatics.

Due to its enhanced temperature resistive abilities, sebacic acid has found some new application areas in the production of solvents, adhesives, personal care & cosmetics, and manufacturing of PVC coatings. Naturally, owing to its widened application areas, sebacic acid has garnered a huge market prominence and demand which allows its market to witness extensive growth on the global platform.

Recognizing the ascending heights this market is climbing on pervasively, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Global Sebacic Acid Market will witness enormous accruals by 2023, constantly growing at a phenomenal CAGR over the forecast period (2017 to 2023).

Augmenting demand in applications such as personal care & healthcare products, textiles, cosmetics, and automotive among others drive the market growth phenomenally. Besides some of the burgeoning industries such as paints & coatings, packaging, construction, and pharmaceuticals are fostering the market growth, generating huge demand doe sebacic acid. Rising demand for textiles is escorting market to the ascended heights, worldwide. Also, the growing nylon industry is supporting the market growth, bringing in immense opportunities.

Global Sebacic Acid Market – Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the leading market for Sebacic Acid followed by North America and Europe markets respectively. The APAC market is growing steadily due to the presence of several key manufacturers and the growing industrialization in the region. Additionally, the factors such as burgeoning paints & coating industry along with the cosmetic & personal care products industry bolsters the market growth in the region.

Being the largest producer and consumer of the product, the APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region will continue with its dominance over the Global Sebacic Acid Market, continuing with the same trends such as the emphasis on process and product development and the growing application industries in the region.

The sebacic acid market in the North American region stands at the second position in terms of size. Factors substantiating the market growth include the presence of some of the prominent manufacturers in the region equipped with the superior product offering.

Due to the high consumption of sebacic acid in some of the well-developed industries such as personal care, construction, and automobile in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico, the region is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket in the global market by the end of the forecast period.

The European region is rapidly emerging as one of the promising markets for Sebacic Acid, globally. The market growth is majorly fostered by the increasing application areas of a Sebacic Acid such as plasticizers, adhesives, paints & coatings, and lubricants, especially in the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany.

Global Sebacic Acid Market – Competitive Analysis

The Sebacic Acid Market appears to be fragmented and highly competitive, characterized by the presence of numerous large and small-scale players. Manufacturers emphasize new product development initiatives and geographical expansion. Matured players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, partnership, and technology launch. These key players ensure greater commercialization of their products through promotion initiatives such as trade exhibitions, and increased collaboration.

Key Players:

Fervent players leading the Global Sebacic Acid Market include Hokoku Kogyo Co. Ltd (Japan), Casda biomaterials co. ltd (China), EVONIK (Germany),Tianxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Croda International Plc. (UK), Sebacic India Limited (India), Shanxi Zhengang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Hengshui Dongfeng Chemical Co. (China), Inolex incorporation (US), Fulida Industry co.(China), Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd. (China), Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Plant (China), VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd.(India), Qingdao Great Chemical (China), Mitsu Toatsu Chemicals, Inc.(Japan), Akrema Group (France), and Unitchem Co Ltd. (South Korea).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

October 08, 2018 — China National Center for Food Safety Risk Assessment (CFSA) requested comments on 15 new types of food-related products, including six new resins such as Polymer of isophthalic acid, terephthalic acid, sebacic acid and butane-1, 4-diol.

August 14, 2018 — Sebacic Oman, the world’s largest production capacity of sebacic acid announced that the trade between India and Oman has grown nearly 67 percent over the last year, pointing to stronger economic ties and a closer relationship between the two countries.

Indian companies have set up more than 3,000 joint ventures with their Omani counterparts, and given the warm, historical relations between both nations, Indian participation in the economic and social development of Oman is only set to increase, with the Sultanate gearing up for economic expansion and diversification in the future.

