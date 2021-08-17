Semi-trailer Market – Development of Good Road Connectivity is Propelling Growth

The global semi-trailer market is expected to surpass US$ 24 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period. The market for semi-trailer is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of industries and improving road infrastructure.

The semi-trailer market is primarily driven by rising global population, which in turn has considerably boosted the demand for consumer goods, thus significant expansion of agriculture and manufacturing industries fueled the demand for semi-trailers. Moreover, improvement in road connectivity is propelling the market for semi-trailer. Cost-effectiveness of transportation by semi-trailers is a key factor driving the semi-trailer market, owing to the high cargo-carrying capacity of the vehicle.

Emphasis by governments to improve road connectivity is likely to drive the semi-trailer market during the forecast period. High investment for developing road connectivity in the U.S. after the Second World War led to the development of a significantly large road transportation and semi-trailer market. Low speed of the semi-trailer and presence of smaller roads and sharp turns on roads are major factors restraining the semi-trailer market, due to the large size and large turning radius of a semi-trailer, while trucks with integrated trailers possess better handling.

Massive backlog in proper maintenance of roads is also a major factor that is likely to hinder the demand for road freight transportation during the forecast period. Furthermore, toll roads or booths lead to considerable time loss, which results in slow transportation of freight. Poor road infrastructure coupled with a lack of intent to improve transport facilities is expected to restrain the demand for road freight transportation and consequently, hamper the semi-trailer market during the forecast period.

