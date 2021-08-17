Sheet Face Mask Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Top Companies, Business Strategy – 2027

Sheet Face Mask Market Scenario:

The elevated number of consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of sheet face masks with the product demand expanding to a large extent among the urban population and those focused on physical attributes and how they look. In addition, the global sheet face masks market benefits from increasing interest in beauty related products by the male population, in addition to the growing preference for anti-aging formulas along with dehydrated skin treatment, particularly among the elderly population.

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4.25 billion by 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is set to grow further, reaching the valuation of USD 1.92 billion in 2018 and is bound to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The growth can be credited to the expanding global population coupled with the growth in demand for beauty and cosmetics products.

Application Analysis:

The application-wise segments in the global market are anti-wrinkle, moisturizing and multifunctional. Among all the applications, the market for anti-wrinkle sheet face mask is surging at the fastest growth rate, as a result of the massive demand from the elderly whose primary focus is buying products filled with anti-aging properties. Furthermore, the market for moisturizing-based sheet face mask has claimed the largest market share in the global sheet face mask market.

Sheet Face Mask Market Segmentation:

Depending the product type, the market can be segmented into non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and charcoal. The non-woven fabric product is cost-effective and some ability to moisturize the skin. However, the cotton fabric sheet masks market has witnessed the highest growth compared to other product types in the global sheet face mask market. Cotton fabric sheet face masks are made up of microfibers which lets the oil to absorb other ingredients into the sheet. The cotton fabric sheet face mask enjoys immense demand all across the globe due to its soft and breathable properties. On the other hand, the hydrogel fabric also experiences massive demand globally because of its hydrophilic nature that holds a substantial proportion of water in its three-dimensional structure.

The distribution channels in the global sheet face mask market are store-based, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and non-store-based. The store-based segment formed the major part of the total sheet face mask market. However, the non-store-based segment is expanding at the fastest growth rate.

Geographical Insight:

At a global level, the sheet face mask market in the Asia Pacific expanded into the largest market and is also growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The reason behind the stupendous market performance in Asia Pacific could be the strong presence of prominent and well-established manufacturing utilities combined with upcoming technological developments. In addition, countries in the region like South Korea and China have contributed massively to the growth of the sheet face masks market in the region.

Also, North America is making similar strides in the global market, with the United States (U.S) mushrooming into a substantial market for sheet face masks. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to surge at a steady rate on account of the skincare precautions taken by consumers in these regions.

