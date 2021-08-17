Shellac Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook for Shellac:

Shellac is a resin obtained from the lac secreted by the female lac bug as a protective cocoon for their larvae. This lac is present on the trees growing in South East Asia in countries such as India, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Thailand. It is used as a surface glazing agent in a plethora of applications. Shellac is an edible resin and is used in both food and non-food end-use industries. It is usually processed further to obtain different grades which suit the end use industry. It is the shiniest coating ingredient available for industrial applications and hence faces unbeatable competition in the market. A record of substitutes of vegetable origin have been launched on the market but shellac outstrips the beneficial functions of these substitutes.

Shellac shines as a safe coating ingredient in the food sector

The use of shellac as a glazing and coating ingredient for fruits and pharmaceuticals industry is expected to drive the demand for in the market. Besides making fruit coats shinier and more attractive, shellac also lends an enhanced shelf life to the fruits. Lately, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for shelf-life stable fruits and vegetables and retail outlets have also contributing to cater to this demand, which acts as a significant driver for the growth of the shellac market. On the other hand, shellac has been met with sustainability and clean-label issues in the developed economies. It has especially become unpopular amongst the vegan demo graph, who are condemning products coated with shellac. Marketers have even taken to promote shellac-free products, which is a major setback hindering the growth of the market. Most noteworthy are the socio-political issues arising in the Middle-Eastern regions which have obstructed India’s shellac exports. The Middle East was the major location through which Indian shellac reached the North American and European continents, but due to political instability, it has severed off export channels of Indian non-woof forest products, globally. The demand for shellac for the industrial purpose such as automobiles and electrical is particularly high in developed regions and more applications are being explored through research.

Global Shellac Market: Segmentation:

The global shellac market is segmented on the basis of type, grade, form, process and end user industry.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into-

Waxed Shellac

Dewaxed shellac

Bleached shellac

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into-

Orange

Lemon

Garnet

Black

Others

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26443

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into-

Flakes

Discs/Buttons

Liquid

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into-

Machine made

Hand mad

On the basis of end user industry, the market is segmented into-

Fruit Coating

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Varnishes

Textile

Industrial

Others

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26443

Global Shellac Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global shellac market identified across the value chain include include Tajna Shellac Pvt. Ltd., Jagdamba Lac Factory, Tolaram Overseas Corporation, Mahabir Shellac Factory, Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Bardhan Brothers Pvt. Ltd., Raj Kumar Shellac Industries, Aadhya International, Vishnu Shellac industries, Gifu Shellac Mfg Co., Ltd., The Japan Shellac Industries, Ltd., Shri Gopal Shellac Industries, Stroever GmbH & Co. KG, Saraogi Shellac Overseas Corp. and Excelacs Co., Ltd. amongst others.