Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

Fiber Reinforced composites is a reinforcing Fiber material, such as glass Fiber, carbon Fiber, aramid Fiber, etc., and through winding, substrate material molded or pultrusion molding process and the formation of the composite materials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DSM

DuPont

Lanxess

SABIC

The global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites

1.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyamide (PA)

1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DSM

7.2.1 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lanxess

7.4.1 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SABIC

7.5.1 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

