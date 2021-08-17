Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market 2019 Report By Application, By End-User ,Size, Share, Trend And Segment Forecasts To 2025

Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites is a composite material consisting of short fibers and resins.

Asia Pacific (including Rest of the World) is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the end user industries and increasing focus on high performance thermoplastic composites.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Celanese

Daicel

Dieffenbacher

Dupont

Hanwha Azdel

JNC

Kingfa

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Lanxess

Plasticomp

Polyone

PPG

Quadrant

The global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics (E&E)

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites

1.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)

1.2.3 Polyamide (PA)

1.2.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics (E&E)

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Celanese

7.2.1 Celanese Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Celanese Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Daicel

7.3.1 Daicel Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Daicel Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dieffenbacher

7.4.1 Dieffenbacher Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dieffenbacher Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dupont Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hanwha Azdel

7.6.1 Hanwha Azdel Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hanwha Azdel Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 JNC

7.7.1 JNC Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 JNC Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kingfa

7.8.1 Kingfa Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kingfa Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.9.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lanxess

7.10.1 Lanxess Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lanxess Short Fiber Thermoplastic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Plasticomp

7.12 Polyone

7.13 PPG

7.14 Quadrant

