Single wall (double face) corrugated board consists of one ply of fluted paper which is glued between two plies of paper or cardboard.

The global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

American Corrugated

Georgia-Pacific Packaging

CCB

Smurfit Kappa

RockTenn

Orora

Alliance Packaging

International Paper

Acme Corrugated Box

Packaging Corporation of America

Market size by Product

A(4.5~5.0mm)

B(2.5~3.0mm)

C(3.5~4.0mm)

E(1.1~1.4mm)

Others

Market size by End User

Household Appliances

Textiles

Food

Building Materials

Industrial Equipment

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Manufacturers

Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 A(4.5~5.0mm)

1.4.3 B(2.5~3.0mm)

1.4.4 C(3.5~4.0mm)

1.4.5 E(1.1~1.4mm)

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household Appliances

1.5.3 Textiles

1.5.4 Food

1.5.5 Building Materials

1.5.6 Industrial Equipment

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Market Size

2.1.1 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 American Corrugated

11.1.1 American Corrugated Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 American Corrugated Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 American Corrugated Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.1.5 American Corrugated Recent Development

11.2 Georgia-Pacific Packaging

11.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Packaging Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Packaging Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Packaging Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Packaging Recent Development

11.3 CCB

11.3.1 CCB Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 CCB Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 CCB Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.3.5 CCB Recent Development

11.4 Smurfit Kappa

11.4.1 Smurfit Kappa Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Smurfit Kappa Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Smurfit Kappa Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.4.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

11.5 RockTenn

11.5.1 RockTenn Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 RockTenn Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 RockTenn Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.5.5 RockTenn Recent Development

11.6 Orora

11.6.1 Orora Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Orora Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Orora Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.6.5 Orora Recent Development

11.7 Alliance Packaging

11.7.1 Alliance Packaging Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Alliance Packaging Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Alliance Packaging Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.7.5 Alliance Packaging Recent Development

11.8 International Paper

11.8.1 International Paper Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 International Paper Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 International Paper Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.8.5 International Paper Recent Development

11.9 Acme Corrugated Box

11.9.1 Acme Corrugated Box Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Acme Corrugated Box Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Acme Corrugated Box Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.9.5 Acme Corrugated Box Recent Development

11.10 Packaging Corporation of America

11.10.1 Packaging Corporation of America Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Packaging Corporation of America Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Packaging Corporation of America Single Wall Corrugated Paperboard Products Offered

11.10.5 Packaging Corporation of America Recent Development

Continued….

